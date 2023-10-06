Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $448.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.31. 173,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.27 and its 200 day moving average is $371.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $266.22 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

