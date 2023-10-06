Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,214.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,306.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,260.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

