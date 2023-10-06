Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,825 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.27% of Americold Realty Trust worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

