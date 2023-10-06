Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.66% of Acuity Brands worth $33,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

