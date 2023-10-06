Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $64.14 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,078 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Rockwell Automation worth $64,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.55 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

