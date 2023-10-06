HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in HP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in HP by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 177,654 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,468,003 shares of company stock valued at $388,586,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

