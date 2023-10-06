MCF Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

