SVB Wealth LLC Sells 795 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.