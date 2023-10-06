Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $21,090,635 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $516.30 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

