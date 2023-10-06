State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.26. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $194.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

