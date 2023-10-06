Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $481.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.53 and a 200-day moving average of $481.08. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

