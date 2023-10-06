State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in VeriSign by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,530,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,971.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,530,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.07. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

