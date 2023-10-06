DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,284 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Sysco worth $97,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

