State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $481.85 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $524.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.53 and a 200 day moving average of $481.08.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

