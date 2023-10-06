DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $108.13 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,833 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.70% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $108,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,490,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $134.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.