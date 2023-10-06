DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Hershey worth $80,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $194.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

