UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,136 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TRV traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $163.07. 85,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,856. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

