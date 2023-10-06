DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,182 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.61% of J. M. Smucker worth $90,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after buying an additional 242,517 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $116.47 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

