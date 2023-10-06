United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 183,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,733. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

