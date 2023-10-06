UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,016. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

