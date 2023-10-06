UMB Bank n.a. Has $16.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 598,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

