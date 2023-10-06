W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GWW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $701.79. 18,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $703.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.23 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

