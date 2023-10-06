Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.22. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

