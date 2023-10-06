IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 6,058 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $352,794,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.49. 235,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

