Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Reduced by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2023

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $95.86. 979,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.