Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Reduced by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $95.86. 979,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.