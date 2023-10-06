IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.87.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. 173,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

