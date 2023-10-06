Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $13,752,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.52. 515,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,104. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $399.69 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.