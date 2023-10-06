Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $895,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $104.21. 230,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,360. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

