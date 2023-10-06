Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,929. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

