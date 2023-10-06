Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $445,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $243.12. 82,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,084. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $264.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.60.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

