QV Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. 1,119,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

