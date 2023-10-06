Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 170.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,561. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.