Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.42. 1,269,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $262.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

