JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Down 8.5 %

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

