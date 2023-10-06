JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Down 8.5 %
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $42.50.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
