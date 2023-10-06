Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.04.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.65. 357,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,399. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 78.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

