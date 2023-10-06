TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,317. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

