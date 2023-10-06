Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. William Blair lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 459,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -445.39, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $147.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,958 shares of company stock worth $3,149,746. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Splunk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

