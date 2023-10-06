Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.