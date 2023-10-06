O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.4% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $95,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

ORLY traded down $14.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $886.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,744. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $705.71 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $919.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

