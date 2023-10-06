JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lessened by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $50.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 472,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,056. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

