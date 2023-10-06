Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $455,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.44. 159,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,926. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

