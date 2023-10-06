State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,650 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

