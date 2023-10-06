Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 180,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $204.25 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

