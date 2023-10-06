Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 25,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,150. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
