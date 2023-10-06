Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 25,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,150. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

