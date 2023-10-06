Citigroup Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $86.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $99.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. 115,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

