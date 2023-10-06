T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $100.88. 221,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

