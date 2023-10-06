Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $28.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

CAG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

