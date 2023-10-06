Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 97,091 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,091 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in RB Global by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $197,481,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 114.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 1,638.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RB Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Down 0.1 %

RBA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 62,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $66.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

