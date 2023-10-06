Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $283,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.85. 58,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,152. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

