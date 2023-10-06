Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 866,727 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $35,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 95,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,991. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

